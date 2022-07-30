When it’s best to bet on a vet; take glaucoma in your dog seriously

Several weeks ago, my dog stopped eating and showed up in front of my chair with a bulging left eye.
It immediately appeared as though her eye was injured, a common thing that can happen with Boston terriers. Nonetheless, it was important to get her to our veterinarian. Thankfully, the practice took us in immediately.
I work for the state of Washington. Ethically, I can’t praise one private practice over another, so I won’t mention names here. They know my gratitude.
A comprehensive examination revealed no injuries to the cornea or elsewhere. What it did show was the pressure in the affected eye was more than twice normal. The initial diagnosis was glaucoma, a disease I am familiar with because my dad and his father both had it.
Most people know that an eyeball is filled with some kind of goo and not much more. To be fair though, glaucoma is a complex disease in complex anatomy. Your dog will need a veterinarian immediately ifglaucoma arises.
My pooch was started on eye drops with a promise to be seen again in 48 hours. At the second visit, her symptoms were unchanged. As a result, an antibiotic was added to her treatments because an infection could block or impair the normal movement and drainage of the liquid in the eye.
Forty-eight hours after that, the pressures in her eye were within normal limits. That would indicate that an infection may be the cause.
But two days later, her eye looked really bad and was quite swollen. The pupil in her eye was wide open (dilated) and had a milky appearance. Another phone call to our veterinarian, another remarkable effort by the clinic staff, and we were being seen on a weekend. The decision was made to get a veterinary ophthalmologist involved.
Getting pets into sub-specialists like Dr. Kevin Kaiser at the Animal Eye Care practice in Spokane isusually difficult.
I can ethically mention Kaiser because, right now, he is the only such board-certified specialist in private practice in eastern Washington. Again, we were lucky and on our way within two hours.
Two hours after arrival, the diagnosis was noted to be congenital defects in the drainage plumbing of our dog’s eyes. While the right eye seemed and tested out to be normal, we were cautioned to watch it and begin prophylactic treatment.
Since the visit, our dog’s eyeball pressures have been normal. She seems comfortable and is mostly eating again. Long term, even the “normal” eye can usually develop glaucoma, too.
So, here’s what to know. Acute canine glaucoma is truly an emergency. Get your dog to a veterinarian, any veterinarian, now. That increased pressure hurts a lot and can blind the dog quickly. Only prescription medications can get the pressure down.
If bad enough, your pet may need an IV and drugs used to prevent brain swelling in human accident victims.
The initial signs and symptoms of canine glaucoma may include loss of appetite, increased irritability, dilated pupils, bulging eyes, loss of eyesight, an unwillingness to play, constant pawing or rubbing of the face and eyes, squinting, fluttering eyelids and keeping the eyes closed.
Without special equipment, eye pressures cannot be determined externally or by just looking. While one could purchase the primary device necessary, proper use and sanitation should be learned, not assumed. Still, I expect there are some out there that have shelled out a couple thousand dollars and tested their pet themselves. A veterinarian is a better choice.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.