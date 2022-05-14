When puppies aren’t puppies

This week, CNN was all aflutter with a story about a Massachusetts couple who “found a puppy,” to find out later it was a coyote pup.
Seeing the cute thing and knowing unknowing urbanites, the mistake was understandable.
On May 3, a Dallas toddler was dragged off his family’s porch by a coyote. The child’s severe wounds required facial surgery.
And in Huntington Beach, Calif., a toddler was attacked on the beach. The incident was captured on video. Game agents killed two coyotes, one of which was proven by DNA to have been the culprit.
So, what’s going on here?
Rule one when attacked by a mammal that doesn’t usually attack humans, one must consider the risk of the animal being infected with the rabies virus. Undoubtedly, local ER doctors and surgeons determined the animals were negative for rabies before exposing themselves.
As for the case of mistaken identity resulting in a coyote pup, the mixup is not new nor is it as unintentional as this one was. Fortunately, the Massachusetts couple realized their mistake quickly and called state game agents who arrived and seized the animal.
Growing up and working on ranches in southern Idaho, it was common for us ranch hands to hunt coyotes. Full, lush winter pelts were worth about $75 back in the early 1970s because the fur industry used the fur. Most notably the U.S. military used the fur to trim around the hoods of its N2B and N3B arctic parkas of the day.
N2B was a waist-length flight model, the N3B was the thigh-length model.
The reason for coyote trim was because it supposedly would not hold frost around the wearer’s head. I’ve always disputed that because I saw frost around the wearer’s heads, usually from their own breath. Second, I’ve seen lots of dead coyotes with plenty of frost on them.
If I had to guess, I would say the fur industry concocted the tale to sell otherwise worthless trim to the “gub-ment” rather than toss it in the waste bin. Today, the same outerwear is trimmed with synthetic fur which probably takes a lot of fossil fuels to produce, but I digress.
Back in the day, it was common for ranch hands to shoot a female near a den. If pups were present, some would go after them to try and domesticate the creatures.
The most common technique to get them out of a den was to take a broken shovel handle and staple on a 3-foot loop of barbed wire. Shove the handle down the hole and twist and a pup or two would usually get tangled in the wire and get pulled out.
Please don’t shoot the messenger here.
Most of the pups died within a couple of weeks. The most common reason was neglect and resultant starvation and dehydration. A person who spends 10 or more hours away in a saddle can hardly care for a young puppy of any kind. And ranch owners/managers didn’t like having the pups tethered to a post squealing all day.
Large animal ambulatory veterinarians warned, chided, fussed at, and cussed at cowboys who did such things. If game authorities found out a pup was somewhere other than the wild, they came after it.
One coyote pup I am aware of did make a bit of a companion to a ranch cook who could tend to the little guy. All was well, even off leash, until the little guy went through puberty. Like most wild animals he became aggressive and left to find a mate, as he should have.
