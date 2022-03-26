Voltaire said, “The best is the enemy of the good.” I learned it from my surgery mentor as, “The enemy of good is perfect.”
Suffice to say, many people do not understand what that means or how important it is broadly across society. They think it is an excuse for doing less when more could be done.
Still there is another group who feel very strongly that if they contract for a medical service, it better be perfect. If not, then somebody bad must have done something wrong. And further, if it is not perfect, somebody must pay.
This column will not be an apologist for poor medical practice on humans or animals. It will also not bash the honorable practice of well applied civil law. Instead, this is an attempt to get people to realize perfect is most often unachievable. And if it is within reach, there are in most cases incredible costs to achieve the elusive, “perfect.”
Those costs may be prohibitive monetary costs, such as testing every beef carcass in the U.S. to ensure no animal had mad cow disease. Testing above the 95th percentile by statistically significant sampling as is done today ensures we have a safe food supply, not a perfect one, at a truly reasonable cost to both the producer and the consumer.
It may be costs measured in time. For example, a trauma surgery runs long not because of anyone’s fault other than it was a tough case with not uncommon but unexpected and undesired complications. In this case it may be in the patient’s best interest for the team to agree to stabilize the patient and stage the case for subsequent procedures rather than keep the patient on the table for as long as it takes at increasing risk to try and be “perfect.”
Even simple medical procedures carry risks such as infection, blood loss, allergic reactions, nerve injury and paralysis, and even death. All consumers can best think of this as a range of outcomes, not a spit-shake, honor-or-die promise like in the movies.
Euthanasia for medical reasons in veterinary medicine is often referred to as, “putting them to sleep.” In the best cases, it is. I had one of my dogs put down once and it was so smooth, I had to ask if he was gone.
Ideally, it is a two-stage process of strong sedation first, which allows the owners to say goodbye. When the owners decide, this is then followed by the intravenous push of the fatal cocktail.
In many cases the animal may indeed appear to simply fall asleep. But if the animal has cancer or traumatic injuries throughout its abdomen or thorax, the euthanasia fluid is caustic, it can leak out of the veins, and it burns. And sometimes the animal may have some reflexive movements or vocalizations when their diaphragm contracts pushing air across the vocal cords.
Importantly, realize this is still within the range of “normal” although undesirable. The animal is not experiencing those seemingly painful things that are so tough to see because it is so heavily sedated. If this far end of the normal range were to be judged “wrong,” and something for which a veterinarian could be held liable for, the practice of euthanizing animals that are gravely ill or injured might cease or be extremely cost prohibitive to help pay for the inevitable escalating liability insurance costs.
Very few things in biology are simple. Finally, something as seemingly black and white as the painless “good death” in euthanasia is not simple and may not be “perfect.”
