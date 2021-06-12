When to induce vomiting safely

No one likes for a pet to vomit, especially in the house. There are times, however, when inducing vomiting might be important.
In the medical world, vomiting is called emesis. And when pups or people swallow things they shouldn’t, it is likely going to be termed dietary indiscretion. So, does one induce emesis with a pet when there is evidence of dietary indiscretion?
First, a word of dire warning. There are times when inducing emesis is absolutely the wrong thing to do. If there is evidence the pooch ingested petroleum products, inducing vomiting could lead to aspiration of the fumes or liquids and further complications.
If it seems they ingested batteries, the batteries must be removed immediately and inducing emesis is not the way to do it. Batteries contain caustic compounds that can leach out quickly and damage the digestive and respiratory tract’s linings. Only your veterinarian should do this. If something may have sharp edges and ends up in the pet’s paunch, again, vomiting may cause damage on the way back up.
A dog was once admitted to the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital that swallowed a package of 22 flyfishing flies. Under observation and with repeated medical imaging, it showed that all 22 had oriented in the gut traveling bend first. Eventually, all 22 were passed with no other complications.
If one imagines the peristaltic action of the gut, it is not hard to imagine things that may hang up there get turned around until they tend to pass with the least resistance which in this case would be bend first. I’ve seen this same thing with fish that swallow a hook that was lost on the bottom and was still baited. The bend precedes the eye, point, and barb on its way out.
If an animal or a human for that matter, has a head wound or toxic signs, they may not be able to keep things out of their airway if you induce them to vomit. A good rule of thumb is if there is any mentation affect, don’t make them vomit.
Patients with underlying breed-related or medical conditions are at higher risk of complications if made to vomit. Only a veterinarian should advise and monitor an induced emesis unless otherwise directed. My dog, a Boston terrier, is a card-carrying member of the smushed-face dog club that we call brachiocephalics. They are a no go. The same holds for animals with a paralyzed larynx, underlying upper airway disease or megaesophagus.
Finally, if one does need to induce vomiting, what do you use to cause it safely? There are lots of old yarns out there about things to use. What NOT to use though includes syrup of ipecac, liquid soap, salt, mustard powder or your fingers.
For cats, don’t use hydrogen peroxide despite it being recommended for use in dogs by the American Kennel Club and PetMD. In dogs, use only the 3-percent formula found in most household medicine chests. Don’t use higher concentrations.
The recommended dosage is one teaspoon for every 5 pounds of body weight. The maximum dose is 3 tablespoons for any dog over 45 pounds. In all cases, one should be in contact with a veterinarian or the Animal Poison Control Center for more direct guidance and there should be no other practical options.
Understand this is an incomplete look at this subject squeezed tightly to fit a 600-word length limit. Know too, I am not a veterinarian, doctor, lawyer or astronaut. The goal here was to introduce the risks and benefits of induced emesis.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.