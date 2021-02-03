Where did the region’s snow go?

Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog saw his shadow Tuesday, declaring six more weeks of winter. The region will need it should it hope to reach average snowfall amounts.
Jeremy Wolf, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane, said a La Niña winter, which is what the U.S. should be experiencing, favors cooler than normal temperatures. If precipitation supplements the cooler weather, there could be more snow than normal, too.
But Wolf said he has seen several changes in the climate prediction models for the coming weeks.
He said some models a few days ago suggested it could get quite a bit colder because of an arctic air mass that could hit the Palouse this weekend and early next week. However, some recent models suggested temperatures will be more seasonal.
“There’s not a lot of confidence given the pattern to how the month is going to shape up,” Wolf said. “But there is some science that we will get at least a little bit of that cooler air, but how much of it still remains uncertain.”
Moscow has averaged 49.7 inches of snow annually since 2000, according to the NWS. It has accumulated 28.2 inches of snow this fall and winter and will need strong snowfalls in February and March to meet the annual average.
It only snowed 0.2 inches in January this year, which is well below the 23.4 inches that fell in January 2020. Moscow averages 6.7 inches of snow in February, 4.5 inches in March and 1 inch in April, according to the NWS.
This winter’s temperatures have been slightly above average. The average temperature the last two months was 32.6 degrees compared to an average of 30.6 degrees in December and January since 2000, according to the NWS data.
Wolf said typically in a La Niña winter the airflow pattern comes from the Northwest, which keeps the temperatures on the cooler side. But the jet stream this winter has had a slightly different orientation.
“Instead of it being out of the northwest, it’s been more out of the west-southwest, so a lot of the systems that have been coming in have had some milder air associated with it,” Wolf said. “So the fact that we’ve had systems coming in from the west and southwest means there has been a decent amount of moisture with them, but unfortunately for those wanting snow, it’s also had some milder air.”
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.