The Easter bunny’s annual visit is right around the corner and there are multiple spots to visit this weekend to take part in the festivities.

On Friday there will be egg hunts in Moscow and Pullman. The Underwater egg hunt returns from 5-8 p.m. at the Pullman Aquatics Center, 500 NW Greyhound Way, in Pullman. The cost is $10 and registration is required at pullmanswims.com. Children can find candy, goodie bags and prizes.

In Moscow, children under 12 can hunt for eggs at 4 p.m. Friday at Aspen Park of Cascadia, 420 Rowe St. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 3:30 p.m. for photos and to meet children.

