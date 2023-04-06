The Easter bunny’s annual visit is right around the corner and there are multiple spots to visit this weekend to take part in the festivities.
On Friday there will be egg hunts in Moscow and Pullman. The Underwater egg hunt returns from 5-8 p.m. at the Pullman Aquatics Center, 500 NW Greyhound Way, in Pullman. The cost is $10 and registration is required at pullmanswims.com. Children can find candy, goodie bags and prizes.
In Moscow, children under 12 can hunt for eggs at 4 p.m. Friday at Aspen Park of Cascadia, 420 Rowe St. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 3:30 p.m. for photos and to meet children.
On Saturday, the egg hunts start promptly at 9 a.m. at both Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St., and Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive. Attendees are advised to bring a bag or basket to both shops, and plastic bags will be available at the Moscow location only.
In Potlatch the egg hunt festivities start at 9 a.m. with breakfast snacks and photos with the Easter Bunny at the Lions Club Picnic Shelter by the Elementary School. The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. and there will be more than 1,000 eggs.
The Juliaetta Elementary School Easter Egg hunt is scheduled for noon Saturday at 305 Fourth St., in Juliaetta. It is free to attend for children under 12.
In Moscow the Lions Club Easter Egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. Saturday at East City Park, East Third Street. It is open to children 12 and under and a young child area will be roped off. Eggs will be hidden throughout the park.
In Pullman, the 62nd annual city of Pullman and Kiwanis club Easter Egg hunt is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kruegal Park, 705 SE Dilke St., in Pullman. The hunt will happen in two parts, with children aged 1 to 4 starting at 10 a.m. and children aged 5-9 starting at 10:10 a.m.
The eggs will have a mix of candy, prizes and coupons from local businesses. Any child who finds a pink slip can receive a special prize. The Easter Bunny will be joined by the Pullman fire department and police department.