Wendy Berrett has been appointed executive director of Whitcom, the regional 911 emergency dispatch agency.
According to a Whitcom news release, Berrett has been with the agency for 20 years and served as its operations manager.
She replaces interim executive director Roger Lanier, who took over after Tara Murker left Whitcom earlier this year.
Berrett earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho, holds several certifications related to the emergency communications industry, and is active on E-911 committees in both Washington and Idaho.
She will officially begin as executive director July 1.