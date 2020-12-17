The Whitcom Executive Board approved the proposed 2021 budget during its regular meeting Wednesday.
The proposed budget for the 911 regional dispatch center shows nearly $3.2 million in estimated expenditures and $2.9 million in estimated total revenue.
Salaries and benefits make up the majority of the total expenditures at nearly $2.5 million.
The agencies that Whitcom services include the Pullman Police Department, Washington State University Police Department, Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Police Department, Asotin County and the Nez Perce Tribe. Each agency pays a user fee toward Whitcom.
The Pullman Police Department, WSU Police Department and Whitman County Sheriff will pay $304,281 in the proposed budget for 2021.
Asotin County will pay $248,068 and Moscow Police Department will pay $607,213. Nez Perce Tribe will pay $100,527.
The Whitcom Executive Board likely will make amendments to the budget in the coming months because Asotin County and Moscow still need to review and finalize their contracts with Whitcom. However, Asotin County Commissioner Chris Seubert did not object to any of the numbers in the budget that was approved Wednesday.
Executive Director Wendy Berrett said Whitcom has updated its phone consoles to prevent 911 calls from crashing and is planning to integrate text-to-911 software with the help of state funding.