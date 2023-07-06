Whitcom grilled for lapse in dispatch

ASOTIN — Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin and other county officials blasted Whitcom Regional Dispatch on Wednesday for lack of service on a holiday weekend.
Hardin told the county commissioners the problem was linked to an equipment upgrade at Whitcom that left the Asotin County Fire District, Blue Mountain Fire District and city of Asotin without any dispatch service from midnight to about 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“This was not a dispatcher issue,” Hardin said. “It was a catastrophic failure that started Friday and needs to be investigated. Our pagers weren’t going off, and we had a structure fire early Saturday morning.”
An on-duty captain heard the call on a scanner and headed to the fire, thinking the rest of the fire department would be there soon. Hardin said it turned out to be related to Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, and the captain quickly resolved the issue on his own.
“Honestly, we got lucky, and I don’t like operating on luck,” Hardin said.
No one from Whitman County or Whitcom had informed area fire chiefs about the upgrade taking place at the onset of the Fourth of July weekend, he said. Once he was alerted, Hardin contacted Lewiston dispatchers to handle medical calls in Asotin County, and the chief and his assistant took over dispatching duties via their radios.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said a vague email had been sent last month, but Asotin County officials were left in the dark on exact dates of the changeover. Conducting it on the Fourth of July weekend was “ridiculous,” he said.
“Noel called me Saturday morning, and I was not happy, either,” said Seubert, who is on the Whitcom executive board.
Hardin said he wants to know who was in charge of this, why there was a lack of communication and why it happened so close to the biggest fire danger weekend of the year.
“We better not ever see this again in the future,” Hardin said.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the breakdown in communication was totally unacceptable, and a total failure of management. There needs to be accountability, and Whitcom needs to answer all of Hardin’s questions.
“This is just shocking,” Whitman said. “There was no plan. I call on Whitcom to act on this immediately. This affects everyone in the county.”
After the meeting, Bill Tensfield, Whitman County’s emergency management director, told the Lewiston Tribune the upgrade to dispatchers’ consoles was originally slated to kick off June 12 and be completed by now. However, several issues cropped up, causing delays.
“It was supposed to be a fairly seamless changeover, but that didn’t go so well,” Tensfield said. “The timing wasn’t the best, and Noel wasn’t in the loop. There could’ve been better communication.”
The upgrade had some hardware and software problems, and about “seven fingers” were involved in the project, including radio engineers, the vendor and technical support, he said.
“It was almost to the point of no return last week,” Tensfield said. “If we didn’t do it then, we would’ve had to wait until November.”
A decision was made to keep going, so Whitcom would not be at half-capacity when Washington State University and the University of Idaho fall classes resume, and football seasons are in full swing in the college towns, Tensfield said.
“We figured we had to go forward,” he said. “Fortunately, no calls were missed, and the fire chiefs did a great job of scrambling, but I agree about the bad timing, and Noel has reason to be upset.”
The Asotin County board of commissioners plans to send a “strongly worded” letter to Whitcom and Whitman County officials about the recent issues.
“I’m just frustrated,” Hardin said. “Asotin County pays a lot of money for this service, and all it would’ve taken is a couple of phone calls to let us know what was going on. We have backups in place.”
Whitcom provides emergency dispatch to first responders in Whitman and Asotin counties, along with Washington State University and the cities of Moscow and Pullman. Asotin County’s annual share of the regional dispatch system is $444,712.
Tensfield said technicians are still working out some kinks, but every agency has emergency dispatch service. “We’re still doing some fine-tuning on the audio-level settings.”