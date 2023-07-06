Whitcom grilled for lapse in dispatch

Noel Hardin

 Tribune/Kyle Mills

ASOTIN — Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin and other county officials blasted Whitcom Regional Dispatch on Wednesday for lack of service on a holiday weekend.

Hardin told the county commissioners the problem was linked to an equipment upgrade at Whitcom that left the Asotin County Fire District, Blue Mountain Fire District and city of Asotin without any dispatch service from midnight to about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“This was not a dispatcher issue,” Hardin said. “It was a catastrophic failure that started Friday and needs to be investigated. Our pagers weren’t going off, and we had a structure fire early Saturday morning.”

