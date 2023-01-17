The nonemergency lines at Whitcom 911 are working again after experiencing a phone malfunction this weekend, but the dispatch agency continues to navigate some issues.

Susan Waltz, dispatch supervisor at Whitcom 911, said the call agency’s nonemergency lines were not working Saturday — they were able to receive incoming calls but could not make outgoing calls.

The incident also affected Whitcom’s fire alarm system, and possibly burglary alarms as well. The alarm company was unable to notify Whitcom of sounding alerts because of a connection issue.

