Whitcom slowly growing its staff after struggling during pandemic

Dispatchers Ashlynn Tesdahl, front, and Emily McInturff respond to 911 calls at the Whitcom Emergency Center in Pullman on Wednesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The phones are often ringing nonstop, and dispatchers must stay vigilant as the calls come in to Whitcom 9-1-1 — and some days there are as many as 300.

Whitcom 9-1-1 has been making do with a short-staffed office for some time, which rapidly declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Wendy Berrett said. In June, the call center announced their staff capacity was as low as ever, with a team of only eight full-time and four part-time dispatchers. Employees had to pick up the slack, usually by working overtime to help cover shifts, Whitcom Supervisor Susan Waltz said.

Currently, the call center has 10 full-time dispatchers with one still in training, six part-time dispatchers and two call takers, said Berrett. Though the call agency’s preferred staff capacity is 22 employees, they haven’t had a full staff in a decade. All part-time dispatchers had formerly worked at Whitcom, Waltz added they came back for various reasons but mainly because “you can’t get it out of your blood.”

Tags

Recommended for you