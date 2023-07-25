ASOTIN — Whitcom officials paid a visit to Asotin County on Monday to talk about a lapse in dispatch service over the Fourth of July weekend.

Bill Tensfeld, Whitman County’s emergency management director, and Wendy Berrett, executive director of Whitcom Regional Dispatch Center, fielded questions from Asotin County officials about the breakdown in communication during the incident.

Commissioners said the situation could’ve been disastrous for Asotin County residents, and it should never happen again.

Tags

Recommended for you