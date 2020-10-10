Whitepine school board member faces recall effort

A school board member at the Whitepine School District is facing a recall effort on the November ballot because of the reopening framework the board approved for the district.
The petitioners’ statement says Aaron Proctor, the chairman of the board, did not represent the desires of parents when he voted to approve the plan.
It also states Proctor put his personal feelings ahead of the wishes of his constituents, that he conducts himself in an unprofessional manner on social media and that his actions compromised the quality of education students receive within the school district.
“I’m running on assumptions and things I’ve seen and heard, but I’m pretty sure it’s because I was vocal about putting in some minimal protective measures for students and staff,” Proctor said. “In addition to that, I’m pretty liberal in my beliefs.”
Proctor said he hasn’t communicated with those who have signed the petition. But both Proctor and Superintendent Bruce Bradberry said they believe the recall issue stemmed from a requirement that face coverings be worn within the schools when social distancing is not possible. The requirement, which was approved with a 3-1 vote in the school district’s reopening plan, was recommended by the local health department.
“A lot of people, as you know, for whatever reason, think that that’s a terrible position to have — to require face coverings,” Bradberry said. “I believe that is the main reason why a few people signed a petition to remove Aaron, who has been serving for around 20 years in this totally uncompensated, thankless, sometimes difficult and boring job, just out of dedication to try to provide the best education we can.”
Tawnya Whitcomb, the parent who circulated the petition, said the recall effort has less to do with masks and the safety precautions implemented, and more to do with Proctor’s decision to ignore what parents wanted. The recall petition was signed by 70 people, but only 59 of those signatures were accepted since some people didn’t live in the correct zone or weren’t registered to vote at the time they signed it, according to Whitcomb.
A survey sent to families in the school district that serves Deary and Bovill showed about 62 percent of parents were against requiring face masks when social distancing was not possible. That number increased to 67 percent when parents were asked if masks should be mandated at all times.
Around 62 percent of parents indicated they wanted their children to frequently wash their hands, while only about 22 percent said social distancing requirements were important.
“Basically, as a zone member on the school board, he should have been listening to the community, and that’s not what happened,” Whitcomb said. “I don’t feel represented by our (school board) member.”
Whitcomb said the decisions made by the school board compromised the quality of the education the students receive, because classes, at least at the K-3 level, are often split in half to abide by social distancing guidelines. To her understanding, one group of students works with a teacher for half of the day, while the others work with a paraprofessional.
“Technically, they’re getting half the time with a teacher a day, maybe a little over that,” she said.She added the teachers are doing a good job, but are limited in their options because of the requirements that have been put in place.
Proctor said he’s heard from at least two teachers who have stated the smaller group sizes have been beneficial to the students’ education.
Whitcomb also said face masks, when they’re worn by teachers, cause problems for young children, like her first grader, as they try to learn sounds or noises, or when they’re learning about emotions, because the students are not able to see the teacher’s mouth or their full expressions.
Despite the recall effort, Proctor said he stands behind the decisions he made. They help ensure the safety and wellbeing of students and staff members in the school district, which Proctor said is his No. 1 goal. It also protects the school district from any potential liabilities.
“There’s no doubt in my mind it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “It’s a difficult thing to do, but it’s the right thing to do because I don’t want to have to live the rest of my life thinking that if we had done nothing then a teacher or a kid could have caught the coronavirus and died. I wouldn’t have wanted to live with that on my conscience for the rest of my life.”
Proctor, who has been on the school board for 16 years, said this is the first time a recall effort for the Whitepine School District has made the ballot. Since the district deconsolidated with Troy 30 years ago, there hasn’t been a school board-related measure because board members have always run unopposed.
The school district opened for the 2020-21 school year in the green category, which provides face-to-face learning for all of its students. Areas with higher levels of COVID-19 community spread fall into the yellow category, which includes hybrid learning, or the red category, which only offers remote learning.
Whitcomb said the recall measure focuses solely on Proctor because he is the board member who represents the zone she lives in. A recall effort for the other board members who voted to approve the reopening plan would have to be initiated by a person who lives within a school board member’s zone boundaries.
Scott Jackson of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News contributed to this report.