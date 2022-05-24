Whitman County adds about 63 new COVID-19 cases over last week

Whitman County health officials announced Monday there have been approximately 63 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days.
The county updates its new virus cases per 100,000 people each week, usually on Mondays. The updated figure this week was 126. Since Whitman County’s population is about 50,000, the actual number of new cases is approximately 63.
Latah County has added 13 new cases since Friday, according to figures posted Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
No regional COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday.