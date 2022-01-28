Whitman County adds COVID-19 cases, one death to its total

Whitman County has added 296 new COVID-19 cases and one death since Tuesday, according to numbers released by health officials Thursday.
Whitman County Public Health didn’t update its case totals Wednesday but did Thursday. The additional death was reported on the Washington State Department of Health website.
There have been 9,389 confirmed cases, 479 hospitalizations and 85 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began, according to the state website.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 90 new cases in Latah County on Thursday. The latest cases include 23 people under age 18, 32 people between ages 18 and 29, 10 people in their 30s, 13 people in their 40s, seven people in their 50s, two people in their 60s, one person in their 70s and two people in their 80s.
There have been 5,571 confirmed cases, 484 probable cases and 43 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.