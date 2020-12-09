Whitman County Public Health announced Tuesday it will adopt the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidance for people not showing symptoms who have come in contact with positive COVID-19 cases.
The guidance indicates the safest option for quarantine is 14 days from last contact, but if that is not possible for a person not showing symptoms, a quarantine for 10 days from last contact — without additional testing — is recommended.
It may be possible to end quarantine after seven full days “beginning after your last contact and after receiving a negative result from a test,” according to a press release from Chris Skidmore, interim director of Whitman County Public Health.
In the third scenario, individuals should get tested no sooner than day five after last contact with a positive case.
For those in healthcare and congregate settings, the health department continues to strongly recommend 14 days of quarantine.
“The intention of this new guidance is to help alleviate the economic hardships and other unintended factors that contribute to noncompliance of quarantines,” Skidmore wrote.
Whitman County Public Health also reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 2,486.
These 13 latest cases include five patients younger than, five women between the ages of 20 and 39, a man and a woman between 40 and 59 and one man between 60 and 79.
According to a news release, two people are currently hospitalized in the county and all others are stable and self-isolating. Total deaths in the county because of the virus remained unchanged at 22.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District on Tuesday reported 109 new cases of the disease in its five-county region, which includes Latah and Nez Perce counties.
Latah County’s share was 29 new cases, which brings its total to 1,871, including three deaths.
New cases include four people younger than 18, five men and four women between the ages of 18 and 29, one man and three women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, a man and two women in their 50s, one man and three women in their 60s, one man and woman in their 70s and a man and woman in their 80s.
1,194 people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the district’s website.
The University of Idaho recorded 14 more positive tests among students, faculty and staff last week, according to an update on the school’s website. The report said the UI tested a total of 296 people between Nov. 28 and Dec. 7. This places the week’s positivity rate at 4.73 percent.
Those tested were either asymptomatic or had close contact with someone who tested positive, the report said, so the higher rate was not unexpected. The UI’s cumulative positivity rate is 2.76 percent.
The UI’s next update concerning its COVID-19 testing effort will be released Dec. 13.