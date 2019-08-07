COLFAX — Whitman County commissioners took the first step to provide funding for affordable housing in the county without raising taxes, thanks to a bill approved this year by the Washington Legislature.
Commissioners Michael Largent and Dean Kinzer passed a resolution Tuesday declaring the county’s intent to authorize a sales and use tax for affordable and supportive housing in accordance with Substitute House Bill 1406. Commissioner Art Swannack was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The new law allows cities and counties “to impose a local sales and use tax for the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of affordable housing or facilities providing supportive housing, for the operations and maintenance costs of affordable or supportive housing, and for providing rental assistance to tenants,” according to the resolution the commissioners approved.
The tax would be credited against state sales taxes collected in Whitman County, so it would not result in higher sales and use taxes in the county. The commissioners now have until next July to direct a portion of the county’s sales tax to affordable housing.
Jeff Guyett, executive director of the Community Action Center in Pullman, told the commissioners the beauty of implementing the legislation is that it keeps money spent in Whitman County in the county to assist affordable housing.
“It’s not a new tax,” Guyett said. “It’s basically just taking the chunk of it and not sending it back to Olympia.”
Guyett said the Community Action Center is working to create more affordable housing in the county. Whitman County is one of the least affordable counties in the state, he said, largely because of the high student population trying to gain housing, which inflates housing costs. In Pullman, more than 60 percent of renters pay well more than 30 percent of their income on housing, he said.
The housing supply should improve slightly with the addition of a 56-unit apartment complex on Bypass Drive south of Pullman Regional Hospital. Guyett said the hope is to break ground on the project, which would provide housing to homeless and low-income families, next month.
The city of Pullman could also implement the legislation, but Largent said it would also have to enact a qualifying local tax — something Whitman County is not required to do.
“I say it’s the best of both worlds for Whitman County to do it with Pullman, as opposed to trying to manage these monies separately,” Largent said after the meeting.
Guyett said there is great support for the legislation from cities and counties across the state.
Kinzer said after the meeting he only knows of one other Washington county that has said it intends to use the new taxing option, but he expects more to do so in next week.
“It’s a great way to keep some of those dollars local and focus it right on the affordable housing issue,” Guyett said.
