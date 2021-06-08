Whitman County Assessor Robin Jones died Saturday after a long fight cancer.
Jones was 48. She lived in Colfax.
The Whitman County Commissioners announced the news Monday during their weekly meeting. Jones served Whitman County for 27 years in the assessor’s office.
Jones was first appointed as interim assessor in 2017 after former assessor Joe Reynolds resigned. She was elected to the office in 2018.
“Robin was a wonderful wife to her husband and mother to her family, an excellent assessor that served the citizens of Whitman County in the assessor’s office for many years prior to being appointed,” Commissioner Art Swannack said in a statement.
Swannack praised her community service, leadership and friendship.
“Our hope is that future leaders in our community will aspire to emulate her long and valued ethics in service to the citizens of Whitman County,” he said.
Assessor’s office employee Laurie Miller was sworn in as acting assessor Monday by Judge Gary Libey. Her new duties begin immediately.
“I have a lot to live up to, that’s all I can say,” Miller said after she was sworn in.
Swannack said the commissioners offer their condolences to Jones’ family, friends and coworkers.
“Our Whitman County family will greatly miss her energetic and joyful presence, her strong work ethic and her willingness to put her all into everything she did, ‘’ Swannack said.
Miller will serve in her role at least until a formal process for nominating, selecting and appointing a new assessor can be completed according to Washington’s state constitution.
The commissioners sent a letter to the Whitman County Republican Central Committee requesting three names for the selection and appointment to the position of appointed county assessor.
The Whitman County Assessor’s role includes maintaining accurate, up-to-date values on all property and calculating the tax to be paid by each property owner. It’s her job to see that each property owner pays his or her fair share of tax.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.