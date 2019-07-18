The Whitman County Assessor’s Office is warning people about two possible scams targeting property owners.
Whitman County Assessor Robin Jones said in a statement Wednesday that her office received several calls from Whitman County residents regarding a letter they received in a mail from a company named Vacant Land Guys LLC, offering to buy a parcel of land owned by the resident.
The company’s purchase agreement includes a parcel number, acreage, an abbreviated legal description and purchase price. In most of the offers, the sale prices are well below market value.
“I would urge anyone who receives this letter and is thinking about entering into an agreement to research the parcel and market value of the property before doing so,” she said in the statement.
Jones said her office also received two phone calls from citizens requesting ownership information for an address in Pullman that was listed for rent on Craigslist.
The Craigslist ad listed a date for an open house and a significantly low monthly rent.
The two callers had been in contact with the person who placed the ad. However, the name that was given to them was not the owner of record for the house that was recently purchased in June.
The assessor’s office found the property was purchased as a home and not as a rental. Jones said she contacted the owner to advise him of the ad. She also told him to contact Craigslist to report it as a scam and inform the Pullman Police Department.
The ad was taken down, but Jones said she fears someone has already paid a deposit to the scammer.