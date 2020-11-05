Separated by just 63 votes, the two Whitman County Commissioner candidates await the results of the final an estimated 3,0000 votes still to be counted.
Tom Handy is narrowly leading incumbent Dean Kinzer to represent District 2 as of Wednesday. The Whitman County Auditor’s Office will count more ballots today. Vote totals after election night were 6,746 for Handy, 6,683 for Kinzer. There were 74 write-in votes.
Kinzer said the results were “disappointing” and he is hoping the election turns in his favor.
Kinzer said he felt his experience would make a difference with voters and he is hoping to remain with the commissioners another term to continue the county-related projects he is working on. Those include improving county services, as well as the fiscal picture of the government.
The incumbent, who is seeking his third term, said Handy has “excellent name recognition” and that is likely why he is leading.
While the results are disappointing, Kinzer said, he called it a privilege and an honor to serve as a commissioner.
Handy said the tight race has left him on “pins and needles” the past 24 hours.
Handy, the owner of Paradise Creek Brewery, pointed out that he is doing well among Pullman precincts, but Kinzer has been more successful in the other precincts.
The Pullman business owner and former WSU employee said he has garnered more votes in the city because he is well-known in the community.
“A lot of people know me and know what I am capable of accomplishing,” he said.
Handy said the results will revolve around how many Washington State University students voted.
Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison said it takes time to process each ballot and many were received Monday and Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the voter turnout was calculated at 60 percent, a milestone she called “incredible.” Jamison believes it could reach closer to 80 percent by the time all the votes are counted.
The results will be certified on Nov. 24.
Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack ran unopposed this election to represent District 1.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.