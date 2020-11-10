Pullman businessman Tom Handy was back on top and beginning to pull away Monday in his back-and-forth battle with incumbent Dean Kinzer for Whitman County’s District 2 commissioner seat.
However, with an estimated 2,500 mail-in ballots still to be counted, the race remains too close to call.
Handy, the owner of Paradise Creek Brewery, led Kinzer by 63 votes, or 0.5 percent, after last week’s initial election night count.
Kinzer, who is seeking his third term as commissioner, edged ahead by four votes, or 0.02 percent, Thursday when more ballots were counted.
Whitman County elections officials tabulated another 1,164 ballots Monday. The updated results show Handy with 8,189 votes to Kinzer’s 7,988, a difference of 201 votes, or 1.24 percent.
By state law, a mandatory recount is required if the final results are within 2,000 votes and 0.5 percent.
The next ballot update is scheduled to take place this evening. The final results won’t be officially certified until Nov. 24.