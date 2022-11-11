Whitman County continues to tally votes

As the Auditor’s office counts more ballots from Tuesday’s election, results from Whitman County’s general election continue to change.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s taxpayer bond is continuing to show approval, with 2,992 votes in favor, or 74.1%, to 1,047 votes opposed, or 25.9%, according to Thursday’s updated election results.
Michael Largent, four-term incumbent, appears to be leading in the race for Whitman County Commission District 3 with 6,131 votes, or 61.8%, against challenger John-Mark Mahnkey, who has 3,766 votes, or 37.9%.