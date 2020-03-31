Two more people in Whitman County tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the total number of infected people to eight.
Whitman County Public Health on Monday said both patients are stable and self-isolating. One is a woman between 50-59 years old and the other is a woman between 30-39 years old.
Public Health is investigating close contacts of the most recent positive patients. At least 157 other tests in the county have been negative.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no COVID-19 cases reported in Latah County. Updated statewide virus cases and deaths can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Public Health-Idaho North Central District on Monday confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in Nez Perce County. There are now 10 confirmed cases total in the county.
Four of the five cases are people older than 75, and one of the people is in their 50s. None of these cases were hospitalized and all are recovering at home, according to a news release.
Epidemiologists are determining risk criteria for locations visited by the patients and are investigating any close contacts.
The Panhandle Health District (PHD) and Kootenai Health have confirmed one additional case of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 28 in the Panhandle area. According to a news release, the cases are in Kootenai County and the first case was confirmed in Bonner County on Sunday.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced a new toll-free number for Idaho residents to call with questions about COVID-19 or the statewide stay-home order. The number, (888) 330-3010, will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number will be in service beginning today. The official order, a list of essential services and an FAQ are available on coronavirus.idaho.gov.