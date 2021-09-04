Local health agencies reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as Whitman County experiences a significant jump in positive tests.
Whitman County reported 45 new cases, one new hospitalization and no new deaths related to COVID-19. On Thursday, it reported 38 new cases.
There have been 4,912 total cases, 54 deaths and 147 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 25 new confirmed or probable cases Friday in Latah County and no new deaths.
The newest patients include three people under the age of 18, six people between ages 18-29, four people in their 30s, two in their 40s, five in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s.
There have been 3,425 confirmed cases, 223 probable cases18 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow announced that its clinics will be closed Monday for Labor Day. This includes QuickCARE and the COVID-19 drive-through testing site.
The hospital’s emergency department is always open.