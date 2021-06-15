COVID-19 rates continue to decline in Whitman County but the vaccination rate is unclear because of confusion with the state’s data, according to the local public health director.
Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore told the Whitman County commissioners on Monday that the county is averaging about one to three cases per day.
Last week, the data showed a case rate of 62 per 100,000, which is four fewer cases than the prior week. Washington officials have used this case rate to determine what COVID-19 restrictions should be lifted or placed on counties.
“I think we’re really tapering off in terms of the case rates per 100,000,” Skidmore said. “I think this is kind of what we’re going to be looking at throughout the summer.”
However, Skidmore said there is still a risk of cases rising now that students are on summer break and no longer in the controlled environment of their schools five days a week. The virus could spread among unvaccinated youth.
Current state data shows 38 percent of Whitman County residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Skidmore does not believe that low percentage is accurate. He said the vaccination rate is likely higher, but there are a couple factors muddling the data.
The state’s numbers do not reflect the number of vaccinated college students who live in the county during the school year but don’t list Pullman as their permanent address. This means they are not counted as part of Whitman County’s vaccinated population.
“It does not help with the accuracy of the data at all,” he said.
Skidmore said those who are vaccinated at a pharmacy also are likely not counted in Washington’s data or Whitman County’s, but instead are included in the federal government’s data, which creates more uncertainty with the numbers.
Statewide, 64 percent of Washington residents age 16 and older have received doses. Skidmore believes Whitman County’s vaccination rate is closer to that number.
Gov. Jay Inslee is planning to fully reopen the state by June 30 or when the vaccination rate reaches 70 percent, whichever comes first.
“I’m not sure if we’re going to reach that 70 percent by the 30th or not,” Skidmore said.
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Whitman County. This does not include the number of cases from the weekend.
There have been 4,373 confirmed cases in Whitman County since the pandemic began. The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 50 and hospitalizations are unchanged at 124.
Latah County reported three new COVID-19 cases from the weekend and Monday. The patients include a person between ages 19-29, one in their 30s and one in their 60s. There have been 3,039 confirmed cases, 165 probable cases and 11 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.