Whitman County sheriff’s deputies arrested two Auburn, Wash., residents with extensive criminal records Sunday night following a burglary call north of Colfax.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies responded to a call of a possible burglary at 8 p.m. at a residence on State Route 195.
They stopped a vehicle near McMeekin Road that matched the suspect vehicle observed by the reporting party. The driver, 42-year-old Chastity Smith, and the passenger, 34-year-old Robert Robbins, both admitted to being in the driveway of the residence.
Deputies observed what looked like a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine in the car and discovered Robbins had an active arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections for escape from community custody.
After being granted a search warrant, deputies allegedly found several grams of packaged heroin, meth and suboxone. They also allegedly found numerous driver’s licenses and other forms of identification belonging to other people.
They were booked into Whitman County Jail on multiple charges including possession of illegal narcotics, property crimes and identity thefts.
Smith and Robbins each have criminal records with more than 20 felony convictions for similar crimes.
Deputies are working to contact the possible victims of identity theft.