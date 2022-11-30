The Auditor’s office has relayed the finalized results of the Nov. 8 Whitman County general election, completing ballot counts Tuesday.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s taxpayer bond has passed, with 5,657 votes in favor, or 76%, to 1,768 votes opposed, or 24%, according to Tuesday’s updated election results.
Michael Largent, four-term incumbent, has won the race for the Whitman County Commission District 3 with 8,609 votes, or 56%, against opponent John-Mark Mahnkey, who had 6,683 votes, or 44%. Largent will serve his fifth term on the commission, tied with another commissioner from Grant County as one of the longest serving commissioners in Washington state, he said in an interview.