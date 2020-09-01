The Whitman County commissioners on Monday voted to extend the county’s moratorium on marijuana businesses another six months.
The moratorium on marijuana growers, processors and retailers in the unincorporated areas of the county began March 2019. It will extend to March 4, 2021.
Hailey Lewis, the government affairs specialist at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, told commissioners during a public hearing Monday that SEL supports the moratorium extension.
“We remain deeply concerned about marijuana and its impact on our families, communities, schools and businesses,” she said. “We believe there is revision needed to county code to address serious concerns from residents.”
Lewis said the board should consider limiting the number of marijuana operations in the county to preserve “the current impeccable quality of life we all benefit from.”
“We believe that Whitman County should continue to be known as the hub for innovation and agriculture, not marijuana,” she said.
No one else spoke during Monday’s public hearing.
The moratorium first was set in motion after a business, Selway Holdings LLC, had applied to develop a marijuana farming facility on Country Club Road outside of Pullman.
The moratorium was enacted after members of the public voiced fears about the potential health risks of marijuana, environmental risks, potential crime increases and the odor of marijuana farms.
The Whitman County Planning Commission was tasked with taking public comments and drafting an ordinance laying out rules for marijuana operations.
Mark Storey, Whitman County Public Works director, said staff is planning on talking to Prosecutor Denis Tracy today about how to move forward on the issue in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Storey said staff believes the planning commission can continue to take public comment on marijuana even if they have to conduct the meetings by Zoom.
County Commissioner Art Swannack said the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area has made it unlikely in-person public meetings will take place in the near future.
