Gates open at 8 a.m. Thursday for the Whitman County Fair at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds west of Colfax.
On Thursday, a senior citizen pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Council on Aging and served by Whitman County elected officials, will be 8-10 a.m. in the Community Building. Animal judging and market classes will go throughout the day. Carnival rides will open at 4 p.m. in the carnival lot.
Friday’s activities include animal judging, classes and presentations, art displays and the Pro-West Rodeo, which begins at 7 p.m. in the outdoor arena. Wylie and the Wild West country music show will perform following the rodeo.
Livestock judging will continue on Saturday’s schedule, and an award presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Youth Ag Pavillion. The Hankers will perform at 9 p.m. in the outdoor arena following the Saturday night rodeo.
The Colton/Uniontown FFA will host a fundraiser breakfast 8-10 a.m. Sunday in the Community Building. Church service will be at 10 a.m. in the Gazebo, and a Parade of Champions will begin at noon. The Sunday rodeo will begin at 1 p.m. in the outdoor arena.
To see a complete schedule of events, including animal judging and market classes, visit palouseempirefair.org.