Whitman County Public Health recommended Tuesday that all high schools and middle schools in the county deliver classes through distance learning strategies in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing “recent, current and projected COVID-19 activity,” a news release from the department recommended secondary schools in the county, as well as elementary schools in Pullman, Colfax and Palouse begin the year online.
Whitman County Health Department Director Troy Henderson said this is not a binding mandate but a suggestion based on infection trends in the county.
“This is simply my recommendation based on viral activity in the community on what I think would be safe and based on the governor’s recommendations for different viral loads,” Henderson said. “We’ve seen a pretty noticeable increase in viral activity in the last three weeks in Pullman and then also in some of the outlying communities in the county as well.”
Henderson said both Whitman and Latah counties are distinct from other counties in that they experience a heavy influx of college students attending Washington State University and the University of Idaho.
He said even with WSU moving fall instruction for undergraduate students mostly online, there are still several thousand young people moving into the area around this time of year. Some of these students will bring the virus with them, he said.
However, Henderson said the best way to limit spread and beat back spikes in local infection rates is for individuals to do their part following public safety guidelines issued by state and federal agencies.
“We’ve seen an increase in viral activity and we need people in the community to do a better job of social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands,” Henderson said. “The number one parameter that can be adjusted that will help the community to be successful or not successful controlling COVID-19 is folks’ individual choices.”