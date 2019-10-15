The Whitman County Health Department is advising people to not delay getting a flu shot this year despite news that a number of providers have not yet received a certain type of vaccination approved for people older than 65.
In a news release, the WCHD wrote that it does not have a preference for any specific type of flu vaccination.
“As such the WCHD recommends that individuals do not delay in getting vaccinated in order to wait for a specific type of influenza vaccine,” the news release states. “The risk that you might be exposed to the influenza virus prior to being fully immunized is greater than any potential benefits one type of vaccine might have over another.”
WCHD states a flu vaccination is the first and most important step in protecting against the flu.