The public is invited to learn about the Whitman County Comprehensive Plan update 7 p.m. March 10 in a virtual public meeting.
Visit whitmancounty.org and navigate to the Comprehensive Plan Update page to find the link to the meeting.
The comprehensive plan is a document that guides the county in planning for the next 20 years. It focuses on land use, transportation, capital investments and other topics.
Whitman County has created an online survey to get feedback on the plan, and there will be other opportunities through the summer for public outreach.
Contact County Planner Alan Thomson at Alan.Thomson@whitmancounty.net, or (509) 397-5211.