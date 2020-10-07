Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey announced Tuesday he appointed Lorena Lynch to be the new Whitman County Superior Court administrator.
Lynch is a long-time deputy court clerk. She takes over for former court administrator Ginger Devorak, who retired at the end of September after 36 years. Duties of the court administrator include scheduling, communicating with attorneys and other parties, coordinating court sessions with the court clerk, and preparing legal documents and decisions for the judge.
Lynch spent 25 years in the Whitman County Clerk’s Office as a deputy clerk and courtroom clerk.