More than 800 mental wellness-focused “Care Kits” for people of all ages are available for pickup free of charge at various Whitman County Library branches.
The kits, which were funded by a recent $10,000 grant the library district received from the Innovia Foundation, feature hands-on activity kits to help recipients reduce stress. Rock painting, dot-to-dots, word finds, jigsaw puzzles and healthy recipes are some of the activities included within.
The library partnered with the Council on Aging & Human Services, Palouse River Counseling and Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics to create the kits.
Supplies are limited based on location, so those interested should contact their local library branch to see what kits are available.
For more information, visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us or contact Nichole Kopp at (509) 397-4366.