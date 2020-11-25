The Barns of Whitman County 2021 calendars are on sale. The calendars feature photographs of regional barns and seasonal backdrops captured by various local photographers.
Proceeds from sale of the calendars benefit Friends of the Library programs and projects at all 14 Whitman County Library locations.
The calendars cost $10 and are available for purchase at any branch of Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. For more information or to receive calendars by mail, call the library at (509) 397-4366.