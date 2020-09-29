Starting Thursday, the Colfax Branch will be increasing its hours of operation to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service will continue to be available during these hours by request. The Albion Branch is temporarily closed for renovations, but curbside service and direct mailing are available. All other branches are operating on normal hours.
Browsing and computer time limits have been extended to 30 minutes at all locations to better serve patrons. Safety measures remain in place to comply with state guidelines, and patrons are reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards.
Limited in-person programming is also now available at some branches, including story times and book clubs. Visit the events calendar at whitco.lib.wa.us or contact the Library at (509) 397-4366 for more information.