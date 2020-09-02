Kylie Fullmer has been hired as the new director of Whitman County Library and will begin work Sept. 8. She was selected by the library board of trustees and will assume duties from longtime director Kristie Kirkpatrick, who will retire Oct. 1 after 33 years with the library district.
Fullmer was born and raised in the Tri-Cities and graduated from the University of Washington with a master’s degree in library science in 2010. After a short stint working at Amazon, Fullmer served as library director of the East Adams Library District based out of Ritzville, Wash., for the past 10 years.
In her first few weeks at the library, Fullmer will tour all 14 branch locations and communities, meet library staff and familiarize herself with the intricacies of the system. An online community reception to welcome Fullmer and introduce her to the public is expected later this fall.
For more information, contact Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366.