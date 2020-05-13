Curbside pickup of library materials is now available from Whitman County Library’s 14 locations for retail businesses. In accordance with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 1 order, librarians will be calling area residents to pick up their requested items by appointment.
The library can continue to mail items to patrons, but is not able to provide items curbside for nonretailers. Book drops are open for the return of all materials. Friends of the Library are accepting donations to help offset these costs.
To requests books, movies and other materials, visit the library catalog at whitco.lib.wa.us, email info@whitco.lib.wa.us or call 509) 397-4366.
The governor’s timeline for reopening library facilities falls in Phase 3 of the statewide plan, meaning it could be weeks before WCL can reopen.