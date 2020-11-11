The Whitman County Library will participate in the Colfax Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Open House event. Shoppers are invited to shop for DVDs, CDs and VHS tapes at the Colfax Library from Thursday through Saturday.
All items for sale will be individually priced at .50 cents each, or bundles of three DVDs, three CDs or a combination of three DVDs and CDs will be on sale for $1. VHS tapes will be 50 cents each or five for $1.
For each purchase, shoppers will get their Colfax Passport stamped. Passports are available at the library, and once filled, can be dropped off at the Colfax chamber office for a chance to win a $200 cash prize.
The Colfax Library will be open for the sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
All branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed today in honor of Veterans Day.
For more information on upcoming events, contact Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366, email info@whitco.lib.wa.us or visit whitco.lib.wa.us.