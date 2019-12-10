A 26-year-old Latah, Wash., resident was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Tekoa store on Friday.
According to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were advised of a burglary around 6:30 a.m. Friday at Tekoa Market.
They found someone had entered the building after throwing an electrical meter through the front glass window.
Video surveillance showed a man entering the business and eating food and smoking cigarettes while inside for an hour and 20 minutes.
Witnesses said they saw a man walking southbound on State Route 27 in the middle of the road north of Tekoa around 2 a.m. and northbound at 6 a.m.
Deputies identified the man as Steven Storrings, and he is currently being held in Spokane County on suspicion of burglary, theft and malicious mischief.