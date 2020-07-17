A 59-year-old Whitman County man on Thursday was found guilty of drive-by shooting and other charges in the first jury trial allowed in Whitman County Superior Court since March.
A jury found Phillip Hayes, who lives outside Lamont, guilty of one count of drive-by shooting, one county of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless driving.
According to a news release from the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office, Hayes drove past a farm shop on Jan. 2 and fired a .44 -caliber handgun, striking a truck belonging to Rowdy Brown. Brown was standing 15 feet from the truck when it was struck.
Hayes also slid his car within feet of the investigating Whitman County Deputy Sheriff Keith Cooper. He was booked into Whitman County Jail on June 13.
Hayes faces up to 20 months in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 24.
All the jurors and everyone else in the courtroom had their temperatures checked and wore masks. Many of the benches had been removed and the jurors were spread out. The witness stand was surrounded by Plexiglas and sanitized between witnesses.
The State Supreme Court prohibited all jury trials until July 6.