A number of people living in Whitman County have been tested for COVID-19, but there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, according to the Whitman County Health Department.
Troy Henderson, the department’s director, told the Pullman City Council on Tuesday that two coronavirus tests came back negative. He said there are 20 tests still pending.
He said it is probable there are unconfirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, and he expects to see an influx in those cases after the end of Washington State University’s spring break.
He also said there has been an uptick in the number of Influenza A cases in the county.
Following the discussion on coronavirus, the City Council approved a number of items, including a plan promising to make the city’s streets safer and more accessible for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles.
The city adopted a complete streets policy and ordinance that aims to be a guide for city projects and private development that affects streets and transportation.
The policy is supported by the Washington state Transportation Improvement Board’s complete streets grant program.
A committee made up of city staff members will be established to ensure city projects enhance multi-modal transportation.
The complete streets policy will be periodically evaluated to check the status of ADA ramps, sidewalks, bike lanes, traffic-calming measures and transit facilities.
Emphasis will be placed on snow and ice control, vegetation maintenance, maintaining parking lots, transit stops and code enforcement.
The City Council also denied a proposal to rezone 18 acres of the Palouse Business Center to allow a multi-family residential building to be constructed.
The Palouse Business Center subdivision, located south of Pullman Regional Hospital, was created to provide space for future businesses. The Pullman Planning Commission recommended denying the zone change to keep it open for commercial purposes.
Pullman Transit was granted an agreement with the state of Virginia to purchase two 35-foot battery electric buses. Pullman Transit has been awarded more than $1.3 million in grants to pay the $1.7 million price tag for the buses. Because Washington’s heavy-duty bus contract expired in 2019, the state recommended Pullman use Virginia’s contract to purchase the buses.
