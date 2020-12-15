Washington and Idaho are set to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines soon but Whitman County is not on the list of counties to receive an initial shipment.
Washington announced Monday that the first doses of vaccines will be administered this week to high-risk health workers and those who live and work in long-term care facilities.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, given 21 days apart. Washington expects to receive 62,400 doses of vaccine this week. The first distribution will go to 17 sites across 13 counties.
A spokesperson for the Washington Department of Health said Whitman County will not be part of that first distribution. However, new information about when counties will receive the vaccines should be available later this week, she said.
The federal government has earmarked for Washington an estimated 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in December. Regular weekly shipments should begin in January.
If the vaccine from a second pharmaceutical company, Moderna, is approved by the regional Scientific Safety Review Workgroup this week, Washington should get about 183,800 doses of that vaccine by the end of December as well.
A COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech is arriving in Idaho this week, and by the end of the week the state is expecting to have received all of its initial allotment of 13,650 doses of the vaccine.
Healthcare workers will receive these initial doses during the first phase of vaccine shipments. The vaccine is being distributed to Idaho’s seven local public health districts based on the number of healthcare workers in each.
A program to provide vaccines to residents and staff of long-term care facilities is anticipated to begin after the second week of vaccine allocation.
Whitman County has received 37 new positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend and Monday. This brings the county total to 2,557 cases this year. Seven cases are currently hospitalized and there are no new deaths from the virus.
Among the newest patients, four are younger than 20, 21 are between ages 20-39, eight are between ages 40-59, two are between ages 60-79 and two are 80 years or older.
There were 24 probable or confirmed positive tests in Latah County during the weekend and Monday. There have been 1,865 confirmed cases in the county this year.
The newest patients include one person younger than 5, five people between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s, two people in their 40s, seven people in their 50s, five people in their 60s, two people in their 70s and one in their 80s.