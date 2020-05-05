Whitman County is not yet eligible for a waiver to reopen businesses under Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening of Washington’s economy.
According to the governor, counties with less than 75,000 residents that have not had a new COVID-19 case in three weeks can apply to reopen businesses sooner than other parts of the state.
According to the Whitman County Health Department, Whitman County’s last positive COVID-19 case occurred April 22.
Counties that do apply must get a recommendation from the local board of health and certify that the local hospital has enough beds to serve the community as well as personal protective equipment to protect staff.
Whitman County has reported a total of 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Fourteen of those patients have recovered and the remaining two are isolating at home.
Latah County has five total confirmed cases. Nez Perce County has 65 confirmed cases and 18 deaths. Asotin County has 18 confirmed cases and two deaths.
Washington’s latest figures show 15,462 confirmed cases statewide and 841 deaths, while Idaho is at 2,106 confirmed cases and 64 deaths.