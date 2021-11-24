Residents of Whitman County can now order self-administered COVID-19 test kits with free home delivery through the Say Yes! COVID Test program.
The rapid antigen tests are currently only offered online at sayyescovidhometest.org/, but will be available for in-person pickup at all library locations with the Whitman County Rural Library District beginning Dec. 6.
The Whitman County Health Department hopes the free tests will be used to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy, according to a news release Tuesday.
“Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Whitman County Health Officer Dr. Brad Bowman stated in the release. “Anyone can just swab the front of their nose and perform this test in the privacy of their home and have results within 10 minutes.”
The Say Yes! COVID Test program is a cooperative effort from community partners, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, test manufacturer Quidel and healthcare technology company CareEvolution.
Whitman County reported 17 new cases and one additional hospitalization related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There have been 6,088 confirmed cases, 82 deaths and 225 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported two new COVID-19 cases in Latah County. The latest cases include one person between ages 5-12 and one person in their 30s.
There have been 4,373 confirmed cases, 314 probable cases and 40 deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded Tuesday on the Palouse.