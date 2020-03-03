COLFAX — Whitman County commissioners on Monday extended an existing moratorium on marijuana businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The moratorium, which began in March 2019, will now extend to Sept. 4.
The Whitman County Planning Commission has spent the past several months working on the ordinance, which would establish rules for new marijuana growers, processors and retailers in unincorporated Whitman County.
The commission requested an extension of the moratorium while it works on the ordinance. A hearing on the draft ordinance is scheduled for March 18.
“I’ll just comment that I’d like to see the planning commission be able to finish their work,” Commissioner Art Swannack said. “They put a lot of time into this. The public’s put a lot of time into coming to meetings. So I think it’s only fair that we give them more time to finish this up.”
Three Whitman County residents commented at the meeting they would like to see the moratorium extended.
The moratorium was set in motion after a business, Selway Holdings LLC, had applied to develop a marijuana farming facility on Country Club Road outside of Pullman.
The moratorium was enacted after members of the public voiced fears about the potential health risks of marijuana, environmental risks, potential crime increases and the odor of marijuana farms.
The draft ordinance published on Whitman County’s website offers rules to govern these types of businesses.
For example, it states that no marijuana operation shall emit odors that are detectable at or beyond the lot lines of the facility.
A facility in the county’s agricultural district cannot locate within 1,500 feet of the municipal boundaries of towns and unincorporated communities. It must also not be permitted within 1,000 feet of the property lines of schools, playgrounds, senior care facilities, parks and other “sensitive uses.”
No fertilizers, chemicals, gases or hazardous materials are allowed to enter an onsite septic system, sanitary sewer, stormwater system or into the atmosphere.
All indoor and outdoor marijuana facilities are required to apply for a conditional-use permit to operate.
