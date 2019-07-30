The Whitman County Commissioners on Monday gave their approval to put a tax levy raise on the November ballot this year to improve county roads.
The resolution would raise the regular roads property tax levy to $2.25 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2020 for residents in the unincorporated areas of the county. The levy currently is $1.45 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
That means a $200,000 home would see a $159.50 annual increase in property tax, according to a memo to the commissioners written by the Whitman County Department of Public Works. The increased levy rate would provide an annual revenue increase of $1.4 million for road maintenance.
“This is an opportunity for the taxpayers in the unincorporated areas to either decide they want to invest a little more money in the rural roads or not,” Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey said during Monday’s meeting with the commissioners. “If they vote against it, there will probably be a continued decline in service on the rural roads. If they vote for it, we’ll be able, I think, to do a much better job of taking care of the rural roads.”
State law requires property taxes to be limited to 1 percent increases each year. Counties can, however, ask voters for approval to raise that levy lid.
Voters will be asked to raise the levy lid for 2020, and property taxes would again be limited to the 1 percent during the following years, Storey said.
Storey said revenues from the gas tax and current property taxes are not enough to keep up with inflation and expenditures.
The Public Works Department has already cut 19 positions in the past 20 years, and Storey said services will have to continue to be trimmed back unless the department sees more revenue.
“At some point in the very near future, we’re going to have to probably start cutting some of the things that we’re doing on road expenditures,” he said.
If the tax raise is approved by voters, about $300,000 annually will be used to purchase gravel to place on rural roads.
Storey said gravel roads seem to suffer the most when there is not enough money to go around. Commissioner Mike Largent said one of the most common complaints he heard from voters while he was campaigning for reelection last year was about the state of gravel roads.
Money from the tax raise would also be spent on hiring new personnel, buying two new road graders, replacing culverts, funding winter operations and improving paved roads.
Largent blamed the state for putting the county in this position where it must ask for the voters’ help.
“The only reason these are even issues here in Whitman County is because of state law, not because we’re not spending as efficiently as we have in the past,” he said.
He said the state-required 1 percent levy lid is less than the rate of inflation, thus reducing the county’s revenue. He called the state government the “biggest inflationary driver” for the county.
He said passing the levy lid lift in November will help the Public Works Department continue to do its job.
“This isn’t about doing something new,” he said. “This is about keeping the services the citizens of Whitman County have in fact come to expect over time in the transportation infrastructure.”
