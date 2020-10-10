The Whitman County Commission District 2 race is shaping up to be a contest between the Quiet Man and the Change Artist.
Two-term incumbent Commissioner Dean Kinzer is easily the quietest of the three-man Board of Commission that currently runs the county government. However, he sees that low-profile as evidence that he’s doing his job.
“I maintain that if an elected official is doing a good job, then pretty soon people don’t even know who you are,” said Kinzer, 66.
That wasn’t the case back in 2011 and 2012, when previous Commissioners Pat O’Neill and Greg Partch made front-page headlines after committing as much as $15 million in public funding to build the street and utility infrastructure for the proposed Hawkins shopping mall near the Idaho-Washington border.
“The previous administration was making decisions that made the news every week,” said Kinzer, who took office after defeating O’Neill in the 2012 election. “Since then we’ve made tremendous progress, putting the county in good position financially. We don’t try to make Hail Mary passes that solve all our problems, like the previous commissioners did. It’s just slow, steady improvement.”
Handy, 63, owns Paradise Creek Brewery. He spent 15 years as a broadcast engineer at Washington State University before switching careers in 2000 to become a small-business entrepreneur.
After renovating the old Pullman Post Office building, he initially ran a wine bar and restaurant at the location, but revamped it as a brewery and taproom following the 2008 recession.
“I can’t imagine having a single career my whole life,” Handy said. “I need to keep my brain busy or it will slow down and shut off. Every time I’ve made these shifts in my career, I’ve done it with a passion. I go all in.”
Two of his kids help run Paradise Creek, so Handy said the time is right to make a bid for public office.
“I’ve always had an interest in politics,” he said. “I’ve held leadership roles in a lot of nonprofits and enjoyed that. But I’ve always lived outside of town, so (running for) the Pullman City Council was always off-limits. I just want to be involved. I think I have something to offer.”
Among other volunteer positions, Handy is a past president of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and former board member for the Pullman United Way. He is also a founding board member and current president of the Downtown Pullman Association.
Given the sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats these days, he’s running as an independent. He doesn’t have anything negative to say about his opponent in the race, but does think there are some opportunities to improve county operations.
For example, he recently applied for a boundary line adjustment on some property and had to visit three different offices and write out three diffent checks.
“It was just a little klunky,” Handy said. “Why not have a one-stop shop? If I found that example by accident, how many more opportunities are there?”
He is also wonders if the county could do more to support economic development.
“The goal of government is to serve the people, and economic development is one way to fund government that doesn’t require each individual to pay more,” Handy said. “I think economic development is a good way for the county to sustain itself, and some effort should be put into that.”
Kinzer agrees, but thinks Whitman County needs about 30,000 more full-time employees before it can attract larger companies.
“It’s a chicken-and-egg thing,” he said. “How do you reach that critical mass without having more (employers), and how do you attract business without having more people?”
As part of his responsibilities as commissioner, Kinzer sits on the board of SEWEDA, the SE Washington Economic Development Association. He’s also chairman of the Whitcom 911 regional dispatch center.
While the commissioners typically spend much of their time overseeing county operations, they also provide frequent feedback on state and federal decisions that affect local residents.
“I like being able to weigh in,” Kinzer said.
He’s running for a third term in office because he wants to help Whitman County continue the steady progress it’s made in recent years.
“Taxpayers have paid for my training over the past 24 years (as a commissioner and school board trustee),” Kinzer said. “I have a lot of experience and knowledge. I think that helps keep us from making mistakes and gets us down the road further.”
Handy said he’s the best choice for voters because he brings an outside perspective.
“I think the time is right for a fresh look (at county operations),” he said. “A lot of times if you’ve been doing something for a long time, you don’t see opportunities for change or improvement. I have a lot of different experiences than my opponent, with a broader way of looking at things, and I’ve spent my last 20 years in customer service.”
Ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be mailed to voters Oct. 16.
In Whitman County’s District 1 commissioner race, two-term incumbent Art Swannack, of Lamont, is running unopposed.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.
Dean Kinzer
Office sought: Whitman County commissioner, District 2
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 66
Education: Agriculture education degree, University of Idaho
Work experience: Farmer
Previous public elected office: Two-term incumbent; also served 16 years on Pullman School Board
Family: Married, two adult children
Website: NA
Tom Handy
Office sought: Whitman County commissioner, District 2
Party affiliation: No party preferenceAge: 63
Education: Industrial education degree, University of Wisconsin-Stout; broadcast communications degree, Washington State University
Work experience: Owns Paradise Creek Brewery restaurant and Trailside Taproom; previously worked 15 years as a broadcast engineer at Washington State University
Previous public elected office: None
Family status: Married, three adult children
Website: elect-tomhandy.com