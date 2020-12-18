Whitman County received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Washington State University announced the arrival in a news release and said the university will store the Pfizer vaccine in ultra-cold freezers that will keep the doses at the required temperature of -80 degrees Celsius. The university was enlisted by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to assist in storing the state’s vaccine supplies.
The county announced Thursday the initial 975 doses received will be administered to those that meet the phase 1a criteria of Washington’s vaccine allocation plan.
Those people include high-risk workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders and residents and staff of assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore said Wednesday there are approximately 1,600 people in the county who meet the phase 1a criteria.
WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said Thursday the county is hoping to vaccinate people as early as this weekend.
Weiler said the vaccine shipment marks an important day in the fight against COVID-19, but it may be months before the general public will have access to the vaccine.
He said the public should continue social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
Whitman County Public Health on Thursday announced 23 more positive COVID-19 tests in the county. This brings the county’s total number of cases this year to 2,600.
Seven cases are currently hospitalized. There are no new deaths.
The newest patients include one younger than the age of 20, 13 between ages 20-39, three between ages 40-59 and six between ages 60-79.
Nine confirmed or probable cases were reported Thursday in Latah County. This brings the county’s total to 1,915 this year.
The newest patients include one between ages 18-29, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s and one in their 60s.
There were no new deaths.