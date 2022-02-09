Whitman County reports 115 new virus cases, has one death reassigned

Whitman County Public Health reported 115 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, though the county’s virus death total went down by one.
Whitman County had reported its 87th death of the pandemic Monday, but further investigation established the person was from another county and so the death was reassigned, said Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health.
There have been 8,977 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Latah County also Tuesday. The latest cases include three people younger than age 18, three people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, two people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.
There have been 5,910 confirmed cases, 531 probable cases and 46 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.